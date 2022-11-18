QUINCY — The Unitarian Church in Quincy will pay tribute to the late Dr. Carol Mathieson at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The public is invited to Unitarian Church, 1479 Hampshire St. in Quincy, to honor Mathieson's life and the dedication she showed to music and the arts. Mathieson served as the organist for the church for 45 years.
