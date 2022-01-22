QUINCY — Vendors, performers and the public converged on the Oakley-Lindsay Center Saturday for the annual Great River Eagle Days and the Winter Gathering for the Standing Bear Council.
Bringing together people of various tribal nations, the Winter Gathering is an opportunity for people in and around the Quincy community to learn more about Native American heritage and history.
"The Winter Gathering here in Quincy is about friends and fellowship, and time to celebrate being Native," Michael Strong Eagle Beall said. Beall is one of the coordinators of the Standing Bear Council that help plan the event. "It's also an opportunity to help educate, to let people see different tribes, different dress, different customs. It used to be that you'd have to go a reservation to see these things, but now we can bring it out to communities in an honorable way."
Beall said the turnout was lower than the Council had anticipated after some transportation problems resulted in about 250 performers and participants returning home.
Even with that setback, the gathered crowd was still treated to performances from various groups, including the Grey Cloud Singers demonstrating traditional and ceremonial drums and singing, dancers in full regalia doing various demonstration dances as well as ceremonies and rituals, and vendors selling authentic Native-made goods and food.
Wayne Winding Eagle, serving double-duty as arena coordinator and emcee, said he was excited to be attending the gathering in Quincy.
"For me, I'll be honest with you, it's an adventure," he said. "It's the first time I've been to this gathering. I came up from Tennessee, and seeing all the support in this community is wonderful."
On Saturday afternoon, the combined tribes presented the Grand Entry, honoring military veterans in attendance and everywhere, with a a presentation of flags, an honoring song from the Grey Cloud Singers, and a prayer for the well-being of everyone in attendance.
The Gathering will carry through into Sunday and will include a Blessing of the Eagle and more ceremonial performances. Admission is $5 for anyone over 10 years old, $3 for those age 60 and over, and free of charge for anyone under 10.
