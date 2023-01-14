QUINCY — The State Street Theater will host a weekend full of music as Maverick Messmer Management presents the first "Heroes & Starmen Winter Music Festival" Jan. 20-22.

Friday night will kick off the festival with a country music showcase beginning at 5 p.m., featuring Southern Rail opening the night, followed by The Boys from Central Iowa. One of Illinois's favorite up-and-coming acts, Brushville, will headline the evening.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.