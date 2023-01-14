QUINCY — The State Street Theater will host a weekend full of music as Maverick Messmer Management presents the first "Heroes & Starmen Winter Music Festival" Jan. 20-22.
Friday night will kick off the festival with a country music showcase beginning at 5 p.m., featuring Southern Rail opening the night, followed by The Boys from Central Iowa. One of Illinois's favorite up-and-coming acts, Brushville, will headline the evening.
Saturday's music starts at noon, with a line-up featuring acts like Trifecta, Rain City Addiction, and FUN DMC among others before a headlining set from Retro Nerds, a St. Louis-based 80s music act featuring hits from Bowie, Queen, and Billy Idol among others.
On Sunday, the show starts again at noon. Local acts like Kyle Trudell and the Second Stringers will fill the afternoon and evening before Matt Roberts Blues Band closes out the weekend.
Food from Calftown Cafe and Big Bros BBQ Food Truck will be available all weekend. Full performance line-ups as well as tickets for the weekend can be purchased at outhousetickets.com. Weekend passes are $40, or $20 each day at the door.
