NAUVOO, Ill. — Local worship band Living Water will present two Christmas concerts in downtown Nauvoo.
The “Emmanuel: God with Us” concerts will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at the Nauvoo Theatre.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 6:14 pm
The program will combine traditional and contemporary music, scripture, stories, lighting effects and images. Attendees will enjoy contemporary Christmas songs and be invited to sing along with traditional carols.
Living Water is led by Michael Haas of rural Hamilton with Kris Knoke of Nauvoo and Amanda Greenhalge of Dallas City.
More information is available by calling Haas at 309-221-1401.
