QUINCY — The Quincy Area Youth Chorus will host the free Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Monday.
The QAYC is made up of singers from Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. Monday's performance will feature a wide variety of music from Mozart and African folk songs to a cover of a Celtic Woman song. With texts from ancient and modern sources, the Choir aims to inspire audiences with the performance.
The Kinderchoir, including singers in grades three through six is conducted by Amy Fairchild and accompanied by Denise Pearcy. The Chamber and Concert Choirs, with singers in grades seven through 12, are conducted by Paul Shelor and accompanied by Mary Shelor.
The concert is free to attend, with free-will donations accepted at the door. The concert will take place at Trinity United Church of Christ Christ, South 24th Street and Cherry Lane in Quincy.
The Youth Orchestra will hold auditions on April 16 from 3-5 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 333 S. 36th Street in Quincy. Singers who will be in grades three through 12 starting in the fall are invited to audition. Tuition is $60 per year, with scholarships available.
The Quincy Area Youth Chorus is supported by the Encore! Symphony Volunteer Council and grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, the Tracy Family Foundation, the Michelmann Foundation, the J.W. Gardner II Foundation, the Marion Gardner Jackson Charitable Trust, and the following funds through the Community Foundation: Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund, Jayne & Leroy Boeckelman Fund for Young Musicians, Katherine Broemmel Endowment for the Arts, Paul H. & Anne B. Gardner Memorial Fund, and the Irwin Family Fund.
