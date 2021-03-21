QUINCY — Awards season is in full swing, and Arts Quincy is seeking the community’s input on who should be considered for the 2020-21 Arts Awards.
Nominations are being accepted through 5 p.m. on March 26 in several categories in both the George M. Irwin Awards for individuals and organizations that have made contributions to all forms of art, and the Student Art Awards, for Adams County students in grades 9 through 12 that have demonstrated talents and accomplishments in the arts.
The categories available for nominations in the George M. Irwin Awards represent volunteers, teachers, businesses, and art organizations that keep the arts in Quincy alive and thriving.
The categories are arts nonprofit of the year, outstanding fine arts teacher of the year, philanthropic leader of the year, arts volunteer of the year, arts access leader of the year, and lifetime achievement award.
These awardees will be recognized for their service and contributions to the community at an awards ceremony later this spring, along with the presentation of a commemorative plaque for each winner.
In the Student Art Awards, achievement in six categories will be recognized. Those categories are visual arts, vocal music, instrumental music, theater/performing arts, dance, and creative writing.
The winners will be determined from nominees based on criteria such as academic success, community service, and extracurricular involvement. While anyone may submit a nomination, Arts Quincy recommends nomination be sent by a non-relative, such a teacher, coach, or instructor.
This year marks the first year vocal and instrumental music will be awarded separately, and the creative writing award is brand new for 2020-21.
Award winners will also be recognized for their talents and presented with a commemorative certificate and cash awards.
Along with the recognition at the awards ceremony, winners in all categories will be recognized in the Arts Quincy magazine and on the Arts Quincy website.
Please visit artsquincy.org/awards to download nomination forms and to see lists of previous award winners.
For additional information, call Arts Quincy at 217-222-3432.