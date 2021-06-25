QUINCY — The Quincy Park Band's Sunday program will feature music chosen and conducted by Justin Bangert.
Bangert has been a member of the trumpet section for more than 25 years and is the current band director at Pittsfield High School. Bangert also plays with the Heidelberg German Band, the 12th Street Brass Quintet, and Jukebox Reloaded.
The Park Band will play selections such as Julius Fucik's "Florentiner March," "Nobles of the Mystic Shrine" by John Philip Sousa, and "Overture for Winds" by Charles Carter. Elmer Bernstein's "Theme from The Magnificent Seven" will also be featured.
Wednesday night, the Park Band will take the stage once again for the annual Pops Concert. The evening will feature songs from Broadway, movies, and rock music. Sponsored by Refreshment Services Pepsi, free drinks will be available for audience members during the concert.
The Quincy Park Band performs in Madison Park throughout the season. Shows being at 6:30 p.m. and are free to the public. For more information, visit the Park Band's Facebook page, quincyparkband.com, or call the rain-out number at 573-312-0637.