QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Music Department will present its annual spring show at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
All performances of “Adventure Awaits!” will be in the Mary Ellen Orr Auditorium at John Wood Community College.
The Concert Chorale, Mixed Chorus, Men’s and Women’s Glee, Madrigal Choir, Jazz Band and Mixed Nuts Comedy Ensemble will entertain. Also featured will be auditioned specialty acts presented by talented QND students.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students.
Tickets are available online at qnd-music-department.square.site, at the Gene Grawe Fund office and at QND during school lunch periods, 11:05 a.m. to 12:35 p.m., in the choir room.
More information is available by contacting QND Band Director Jill Steinkamp at jsteinkamp@qndhs.org or 217-223-2479, ext. 327.
