QUINCY — The Quincy Symphony Orchestra and Chorus have partnered with WGEM to bring five concerts into area homes this summer.
QSO will present five performances that will air at 6 p.m. on Saturday nights. The schedule for performance are:
•June 26 — QSO Presents “Suites and Serenades” featuring Ewald’s “Brass Quintet No. 1,” Holst’s “St. Paul’s Suite,” and Mozart’s “Serenade in E-flat”
•July 3 — QSO Presents “Simply Strings” with a featured performance from 2021 Young Artist Winner Isabella Trinh performing Haydn’s “Violin Concerto No. 2.” The program also includes Bach’s Brandenburg “Concerto No. 3,” Warlock’s “Capriol Suite for String Orchestra” , and Mozart’s “Serenata notturna”.
•July 10 — QSO Chorus Presents “Sing for Joy” with performances of “Amazing Grace,” Mary Lynn Lightfoot’s “Afternoon on a Hill,” “Ave Maria,” “How Can I Stop Singing My Song,” and many other titles.
•July 17 — QSO Presents “New Beginnings” featuring Haydyn’s “Symphony in D Major,” Britten’s “Simple Symphony,” and Bach’s “Orchestral Suite No. 3.”
•Aug. 21 — QSO Chorus pops concert, including medley from “Les Misérables,” “My Guy, “Steppin’ Out with My Baby,” and many other songs.
The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association’s general manager Jane Polett said WGEM has made it possible for the group to offer a gift of music to the entire region.
“We worked so hard to deliver a full season of concerts, and since we could not welcome full capacity live audiences, we created virtual events for the first time,” Polett said. “It’s a pleasure to share these musical moments with the community.”