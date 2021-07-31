QUINCY — The Quincy Teen Voices program, a collaboration between Quincy Community Theatre and Teen Reach, will be highlighted Tuesday at the Healing Illinois Celebration Event hosted by the Chicago Community Trust and the Illinois Department of Human Services.
Funded through the Healing Illinois grant in late 2020, Quincy Teen Voices brought together a diverse ensemble of nine local teens to create a short theatrical piece inspired by the students’ real-life experiences with racial injustice, racial amity, and coming-of-age in modern America.
The Celebration event taking place on Tuesday will be a virtual program running from 3-4:30 p.m. Quincy Teen Voices will be featured at 3:10 p.m. with an excerpt from their original performance followed by a live Q&A session with two of the participants.
Brendan Shea, head of education and director of student theater at QCT, said the program is honored that the program was selected as one of the select few out of 175 projects funded by the grants to be presented at the Celebration Event.
“One of the concepts we hoped this project would help these teens understand is that their voices matter,” Shea said. “To be able to share their story at a state-wide level will hopefully help them to realize they have the ability to be seen, heard, and create change.”
To learn more about the virtual Celebration of Healing Illinois and to register to view the celebration, visit 1qct.org.