Ready, set, decorate! Contests support arts education

QUINCY — In an effort “to increase access and connect people to Quincy’s vibrant fine arts and culture” community, Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert has planned a mouth-watering and eye-popping menu of activities to jump-start Dogwood Week.
Live cake-decorating and floral arrangement competitions – billed as “May Day at Dogwood” – will be front and center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the Quincy Country Club.
“Who doesn’t love brunch, right?” Sievert quipped earlier this week. “But when you’re looking at a new program, and you’re looking at rolling it out and making it sustainable, these types of events are so crucial to making that happen.”
For example, when it helps increase – and sustain – funding to sponsor the After School Art Pilot Program at Quincy elementary schools, both public and private.
“We’re piloting a new, free art program at all five public schools in Quincy, plus Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and St. Dominic Catholic School,” Sievert said. “We’d like to expand that footprint even further next year to include all K-5 schools in Adams County.
“Events like this (at the Country Club) keep the program series free for all students and create so much access.”
The pilot program’s offerings will include classes in theater, visual arts, music, and practical arts “like cake decorating or sewing,” Sievert said.
Sievert emphasized that demand for this kind of program is extraordinarily high.
“We had over 80 kids sign up for just 20 spots in the program at both Baldwin and Denman (elementary schools) this year,” she said. “I’m really excited about that enthusiasm, but I also realize that three out of every four that applied to my program had to be turned away.
“I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again. The need and interest from parents and students is astounding, and with community support, Arts Quincy will work to meet that need.”
In addition to the cake competition, there is a floral arrangement contest. For each competition, guests will be given tickets to vote for their favorite cake and floral arrangement. At the end of the event, winners will receive a gift certificate to one of the bakeries for a custom cake or one of the floral arrangements.
Businesses that will participate in the cake decorating competition are Hy-Vee Bakery (Harrison), Krazy Cakes, The Yum Factory and Underbrinks Bakery. The floral contest lineup comprises County Market (24th Street), Holtschlag Florist, Hy-Vee (Harrison), The Flower Girl of Quincy and Wellman Florist and Greenhouse.
Brumbaugh Tree Service is sponsoring the Craft Corner, where kids can make a special keepsake May Day Pinwheel. Bergman Nurseries, Emerald City Jewelers and artist Jaycie Womack Spake have donated items for the event’s silent auction.
