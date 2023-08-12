QUINCY — When the curtain goes up on Quincy Community Theatre's production of "Clue" next month, it will be up to a cast of 14 to tell the story of who committed the crime, with what, and where.
Based on the 1985 Paramount film which was, in turn, inspired by the classic board game, "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
QCT Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen will helm the production that will see the curtain rise on Sept. 8.
"'Clue' is one of my favorite movies," Thomsen said "I am delighted to direct this new stage adaptation, which contains all the great, iconic quotes from the film. We laugh out loud in rehearsals with the witty word play and dry retorts."
Set in 1954, at the height of the Red Scare and the McCarthy era, accusations run rampant in "Clue," regardless of evidence.
"The stakes are high for these characters, who each have something to hide," Thomsen said. "There is a great urgency in the evening, which adds to the madcap humor of the piece, too. It has been fascinating to explore this juxtaposition with the cast and designers."
QCT's cast of 14 performers, featuring several new faces to the Theatre's stage, includes: Mark Hespen as Wadsworth; Josh Carlson as Colonel Mustard; Professor Plum as Mike Robinson; Tim Hake as Mr. Green; Kelsey Pigg as Yvette; Allyson Riley as Miss Scarlet; Vicki Dempsey as Mrs. Peacock; Heidi Haisley as Mrs. White; Chris Pratt as Mr. Boddy; Victor Norton as The Motorist; Gregg Boyer as the Chief of Police; Matthew 'Brodie' Mann as The Unexpected Cop; Catherine “Casey” Mercurio as The Cook; and Kristie Bradshaw as the Singing Telegram Girl.
Thomsen will be joined backstage by Donna Haire as Stage Manager, Natalie Rose Mabry as Scenic Designer, James Davis as Lighting Designer, Valerie Hernandez as Costume Designer, and Jay Trimble as Sound Designer.
Tickets for CLUE start at $23 and go on sale Monday, August 14 at 10 a.m. Performances are set for Sept. 8-9 and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. All seating is reserved.
An interactive Discovery Night for CLUE will be held August 29 at 6 p.m. at QCT. The free event will give participants a view into the production process and culminate with a preview of a rehearsal.
Immediately following the Sept. 15 performance, there will be a Q&A talkback session with the cast and crew.
For more information, visit 1qct.org or call the QCT Box Office, located in the Oakley-Lindsay Center, at 217-222-3209.
