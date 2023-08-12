Cast of QCT's 'Clue'

(first row l-r): Allyson Riley (Miss Scarlet), Heidi Haisley (Mrs. White), Tim Hake (Mr. Green), Vicki Dempsey (Mrs. Peacock), Kelsey Pigg (Yvette), Kristie Bradshaw (Singing Telegram Girl), Victor Norton (The Motorist).

(back row l-r): Chris Pratt (Mr. Boddy), Gregg Boyer (Chief of Police), Mike Robinson (Professor Plum), Mark Hespen (Wadsworth), Matthew “Brodie” Mann (The Unexpected Cop), Josh Carlson (Colonel Mustard), Catherine “Casey” Mercurio (The Cook).

 submitted photo

QUINCY — When the curtain goes up on Quincy Community Theatre's production of "Clue" next month, it will be up to a cast of 14 to tell the story of who committed the crime, with what, and where.

Based on the 1985 Paramount film which was, in turn, inspired by the classic board game, "Clue" is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

