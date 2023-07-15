HANNIBAL, Mo. — The "Art For The Health Of It" exhibit for July and August features works by Hannibal artist and educator James Zimmerman.
The Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery, located within Blessing Health Hannibal was created as a year-round partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and the clinic. The exhibit series features original works by local artists and may be viewed in the facility’s west entrance reception/waiting area.
Creating art from the tender age of two, Zimmerman stands firm on the fact that he will always be an artist and will always allow art to be a constant part of his life and his escape.
As a Graphic Designer, Zimmerman likes his art to capture the attention of the viewer and force them to explore the piece. As a high school art instructor, he wants to make sure everything he does involves skill, technique, and knowledge of the foundations of art.
For more information on the "Art For The Health Of It" exhibit or any other HAC program, please visit hannibalarts.com.
