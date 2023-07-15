Art for the Health of it
submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The "Art For The Health Of It" exhibit for July and August features works by Hannibal artist and educator James Zimmerman.

The Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery, located within Blessing Health Hannibal was created as a year-round partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and the clinic. The exhibit series features original works by local artists and may be viewed in the facility’s west entrance reception/waiting area.

