QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center awarded the winners of the 49th Annual High School Student Art Competition.
Students from 20 counties in grades nine to 12 submitted 375 works of art. 100 of those entries were selected for the student art exhibit, with Madeleine LeMieux, Art on the Move coordinator and instructor at the University of Missouri's School of Visual Studies, naming top prizes for the artists.
"As an artist, I aim to generate this joy in my own work," LeMieux told the student artists. "It’s not simple or easy to accomplish, so I applaud the teen artists selected for this exhibit for all their hard work in pushing themselves to make work that goes above and beyond."
Best in Show honors went to Kaitlyn Spence, a sophomore at Monroe City R-1 High School for the white chalk piece "Indefinite." Gracie L. Von Thun, a North Shelby High junior, took second play with "Pursuit of an identity," an acrylic and textured acrylic piece. The digital work "Seeing Stars" by Brooke Bergman, a junior at Hannibal High School, took third place honors.
Other award-winners from the exhibit include:
Merit Awards - Kylie Neisen, "Her Name is Bertha," Central High School; Dawsyn Perry-Broekemeier, "Curiosity," Quincy Senior High School
Honorable Mention - Thomas Barnes, "Stune Dragon," Mark Twain High School; Kameil Crane, "Into the City," Hannibal High School; Tabitha Haxel, "Light Up My World," Hannibal High School
Great River Watercolor Society Awards - Mikayla Dreyer, "The Piano House," Highland High School; Hannah Hendren, "Miss Mischief," Madison C-3 School
Special Recognition Awards - Lucas Dotson, "Heaven’s Hand," Quincy Senior High School; Aly Noland, "Ocean Blue," Palmyra High School; Cheyenne Smith, "Baby Brother," Hannibal High School
In addition to the student competition, the 6th Annual High School Art Teacher exhibit is also on display at the Quincy Art Center. Steven Walker from Palmyra High School, received the High School Teacher Award for his piece "Where Light Meets Dark."
The 49th Annual High School Art Competition exhibit runs through Feb. 22 at the Quincy Art Center. The Center is free and open to the public and is located at 1515 Jersey St. in Quincy. Hours to view the exhibit are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
