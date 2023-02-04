Top winners

(Top) Best of Show: Kaitlyn Spence, Indefinite, Monroe City R-1 High School

(Bottom left) Second Place: Gracie L. Von Thun, Pursuit of an Identity, North Shelby High School

(Bottom right) Third Place: Brooke Bergman, Seeing Stars, Hannibal High School

QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center awarded the winners of the 49th Annual High School Student Art Competition.

Students from 20 counties in grades nine to 12 submitted 375 works of art. 100 of those entries were selected for the student art exhibit, with Madeleine LeMieux, Art on the Move coordinator and instructor at the University of Missouri's School of Visual Studies, naming top prizes for the artists.

