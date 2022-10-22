QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center is seeking submissions for the 28th Annual Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase.
The Artist Showcase is open to artists 18 and over living within a 50 mile radius of Quincy. Artists may enter original artwork of any medium as long as they were completed in the last three years (nothing earlier than Nov. 2019) and have not been previously exhibited at the Quincy Art Center or satellite spaces. The Showcase will feature individual artists' creations, so no collaborative artwork is eligible.
Artists may submit up to three pieces for consideration, with an entry fee of $15 per piece ($10 per piece for Art Center members). A signed entry form must be completed and returned with each piece during designated drop-off times at the Quincy Art Center. Art must be hand-delivered and must fit through a standard double doorway. Artists or their agents may deliver artwork and entry forms from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29 or Nov. 2 and 3.
The Showcase exhibit will run from Nov. 18 to Jan. 7, with an opening reception on Nov 18 from 7-9 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7:30 p.m. during the reception. The public is invited to attend the opening-night events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.