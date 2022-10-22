Artist Showcase as Quincy Art Center

The Quincy Art Center is seeking submissions for 28th Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center is seeking submissions for the 28th Annual Mary S. Oakley & Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase.

The Artist Showcase is open to artists 18 and over living within a 50 mile radius of Quincy. Artists may enter original artwork of any medium as long as they were completed in the last three years (nothing earlier than Nov. 2019) and have not been previously exhibited at the Quincy Art Center or satellite spaces. The Showcase will feature individual artists' creations, so no collaborative artwork is eligible.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.