HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council's satellite gallery at the Hannibal Clinic will feature the works of a hometown artist.
The "Art for the Health Of It" exhibition will feature the work of Hannibal's Kimberly Shinn throughout the months of April and May. Shinn works in a variety of mediums, but recent works have focused on graphite and colored pencils.
The goal of the "Art for the Health Of It" exhibits is more than just aesthetic. The year-round rotating exhibits showcase local artists, celebrate creativity, and provide a space to feel uplifted within the clinic. The partnership between HAC and Hannibal Clinic was established in 2016.
The artwork display may be viewed in the Hannibal Clinic's west entrance reception and waiting area.