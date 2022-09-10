HANNIBAL, Mo. — The September/October Art For The Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Louisiana artist Dennis Babbitt. Babbitt primarily paints the landscape. His decision to pursue the landscape goes back many years ago to the desire to see the beauty and calm that surrounds each of us.
Babbitt received his BFA in Printmaking from Missouri State University in 1975. Over the years he has continued to expand and explore his repertoire, taking workshops in oil and pastel. Currently he works in oils, pastels, watercolor and various printmaking processes. His art is influenced by the work of the Hudson River school, California and Pennsylvania Impressionist schools and specific artists such as Skip Whitcomb, Sam Hyde Harris, Percy Grey and others. On any given weekend he can be found outdoors, with his paints and a canvas in hand, capturing the magnificent scenes around him.
