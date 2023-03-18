QUINCY — Arts Quincy is inviting local artists to submit applications to create five permanent public art pieces for the new Long-Term Care Facility at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
The Illinois Arts Council Agency has partnered with the Capital Development Board's Art-in-Architecture program to promote this opportunity to create unique pieces for the Home. The public art commission is open to all artists or artist-led teams that live and work in Illinois.
Laura Sievert, executive director of Arts Quincy, said this commission presents an exciting opportunity for west-central Illinois artists to have their work beautify the new areas on the IVH campus.
"We are so pleased to see the state investing a percentage of construction costs in public art right here in Quincy," Sievert said. "Installations like this add immense aesthetic value, help artists earn income, and can transform public spaces to build connections between people."
The five selected pieces will be located in the LTC facility's north courtyard, south courtyard, main entrance, chapel garden, and terrace. These outdoor locations are areas intended for both residents and visitors to enjoy in a safe environment.
“Arts Quincy encourages all local businesses to consider installing public art whenever they are undertaking new construction, and as your local arts council, are happy to collaborate to make that happen," Sievert said. "As we’ve seen with the Celebration of Education Sculpture Series, along with many mural installations throughout the city, these pieces become iconic, draw residents and visitors, and make Quincy a more vibrant place to live."
The Selection Committee would like to involve as many veterans as possible in all aspects of these artwork projects; as artists, on art teams, artisans, subcontractors, fabricators, and through any trade work that may be required.
Of each proposal, at least three artists/teams will be selected from the pool of eligible artists/teams and paid to develop and present a specific site proposal. To learn more about the project including detailed descriptions of each location and request along with renderings of the outdoor space, and to apply, visit cdb.illinois.gov to download the project summary in pdf format.
Founded in 1886 as the Soldiers and Sailors Home, the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy is the largest and oldest veterans' home in the state. The current renovation project includes the new 261,000 square foot Long-Term Care Facility as well as a 74,000 square foot independent living building. The project also includes upgrades to existing buildings, infrastructure, utilities, hardscaping, and landscaping to support the new facilities.
Art will be an integral part of the entire campus. In addition to providing beauty to the built environment, artwork will provide a sense of placemaking to create an atmosphere of home and well-being for the entire Illinois Veterans Home community, including residents, families, staff, volunteers, and visitors.
The deadline for project proposals is April 26.
