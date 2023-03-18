QUINCY — Arts Quincy is inviting local artists to submit applications to create five permanent public art pieces for the new Long-Term Care Facility at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.

The Illinois Arts Council Agency has partnered with the Capital Development Board's Art-in-Architecture program to promote this opportunity to create unique pieces for the Home. The public art commission is open to all artists or artist-led teams that live and work in Illinois.

