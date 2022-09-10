HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is aiming to brighten the day for participants of their next Arty Party, being held at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The "Sunny Sunflowers" Arty Party will be held a the HAC office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal on Friday. Participants will create cheerful paintings of sunflowers using acrylic on a 12"x12" gallery-wrapped canvas under the instruction of HAC program coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
