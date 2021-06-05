QUINCY — Sixteen months after the original opening night date, the Quincy Community Theatre is preparing to debut their production of the musical "Chicago."
"We were three days away from opening when we suddenly had to halt production due to the stay-at-home order," QCT's artistic director Brandon Thomsen said. "The set is still on the stage, and the costumes are still hanging in the dressing room. We are overjoyed to bring back the cast and give audiences this incredible production."
Because of the delay, several cast members that were part of the production in 2020 are unable to take the stage this year. Roles for three male and three female singer-dancers are currently open to be filled. QCT is holding auditions on Tuesday to put the final pieces in place for this production.
The male roles being cast are for the performance of "Roxie," while the female roles are needed for the infamous "Cell Block Tango" number. Those auditioning will be taught a brief dance combination and then will be asked to sing an excerpt from a song of their choice, followed by reading a selection from the "Chicago" script. No previous theatre experience is necessary, and all races and ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
"Chicago is a masterpiece of satire," Thomsen said. "Told as a musical vaudeville with catchy songs and dances, along with biting witty dialogue, the story shocks us when we discover ourselves in the characters and allows us to reflect on what we idolize and what we do for attention. I look forward to revisiting these themes in the era of the pandemic with both the returning and new cast members."
"Chicago" is under the direction of Thomsen with choreography by Cheryl Kaiser and vocal direction by Jessi Sparks. Performances will run from July 22 to 25, and from July 29 to August 1.
Audition requirements, tips, character descriptions, and registration for auditions can all be found at 1qct.org/on-stage/auditions. Audition appointments may also be made by contacting the QCT box office at 217-222-3209.