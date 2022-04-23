HANNIBAL, Mo. — Fifteen area community leaders partnered with fifteen artists/mentors to create art pieces that will be auctioned off Thursday night at the Hannibal Arts Council.
Beginning at 6 p.m., guests may view the artwork for sale, enjoy light hors d'oeuvres and drinks, and enjoy a social hour before the auction begins at 7 p.m.
The "Bad Art by Good People" program pairs community leaders and artists to create unique art pieces to help raise funds for the Hannibal Arts Council and support HAC's other programs. The tongue-in-cheek name is a play on the inexperience of the artists, though the results are generally quality pieces of art.
Space at the auction is limited, so registration is recommended. Tickets are $20 per person, $25 at the door if any remain. To purchase tickets for the auction, please call 573-221-6545 or visit hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
