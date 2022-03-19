HANNIBAL, Mo. — The third annual Bad Art by Good People program from the Hannibal Arts Council kicked off back in November, and will conclude with an art auction on April 28.
The Bad Art by Good People program matches local community leaders and area artists to support the arts by creating unique pieces to offer for sale to the public. The tongue-in-cheek name is meant to evoke the good-natured fun of the program, though the art created by the community leaders and their artist-mentors generally turn out very well.
This year's community leader participants are: Wendy Harrington, Hannibal Regional Hospital Foundation; Stacy Raith; Liz Monroe, International Eyecare; Elise Blue, NEMO Humane Society; Kathy Wear, Dutch Country General Store; Megan Rapp, Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau; Ted Sampson, Hannibal Public Schools; Bob Garner, Great Rivers Bank; Courtney Bareis, F&M Bank and Trust Company; Heather Temple, ServPro of Hannibal; Daren Dowell, Chariton Valley; Mark Kempker, Hannibal Fire Department; Ben Van Ness, WGEM; Neil Maune, Wasinger Parham, L.C.; and Pat Benson, Benson Financial Group.
Participating area artists/mentors include Steve Ayers, Lisa Wiese, Rebecca Butler, Vilma Holt, Becky Evans, Kelly Eddington, Brenda Beck Fisher, Patricia Garey, Pat Kerns, Steve Holt, Deb Myers, Stephen Schisler, Nick Sorrill, Cyndi Taylor, and James Zimmerman.
Artists and community leaders were matched by drawing names from a hat. The mentors and leaders have been meeting to create artwork that, when all are completed, will be auctioned at the Hannibal Arts Council on April 28, with proceeds benefiting other HAC programs.
The Hannibal Arts Council said they are excited to connect these leaders and artists in a fun, creative fundraising concept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.