HANNIBAL, Mo. — Bluff City Theater in Hannibal continues their "Welcome Back!" season with the IP Entertainment production of "Trying," by Joanna McClelland Glass.
Running from June 9 through June 23, "Trying" is a two-character story detailing a year in the life of Judge Francis Biddle through his assistant Sarah Schorr.
Biddle served as attorney general under Franklin Roosevelt and led the American contingent during the Nuremburg Trials at the close of WWII. Set in 1968, "Trying" shows Biddle attempting to write his memoirs with the assistance of a string of clerks that have all disappointed him in one way or another.
This production of the play is being directed by Sydnie Grosberg Ronga and will star Kent Coffel and Eileen Engel.
Joe Anderson, executive director of Bluff City Theater, recalled seeing the play years ago in Canada.
"I remembered it as beautifully-written homage to the ageless story of the generational divide," Anderson said. "I am delighted that we are able to bring it here to my adopted hometown of Hannibal."
The performances will run Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. As with the previous production, "Trying" will be performed outdoors at Hannibal's Central Park. Admission is free to all, though donations will be accepted in lieu of paid tickets.
"Thanks to the generosity of our many donors and sponsors, we have been able to forgo paid ticketing for both of these productions," Anderson said. "We have already seen a number of first-time theater goers and I hope this experiment continues to encourage people who wouldn’t otherwise choose to attend live theater to experience something new."
Though tickets aren't required, BCT is still encouraging people to register in advance at bluffcitytheater.com.