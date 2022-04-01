CANTON, Mo. — The musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” will continue throughout this weekend at the Mabee Foundation Theatre.
In addition to Thursday’s debut, the Culver-Stockton College Department of Theatre will present the Howland, Dickstein, and Knee musical at the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center. Performances at 7:30 p.m. will be held on Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Alcott’s coming-of-age story, loosely based on her own life, follows March sisters Meg (Cassie Williams), Jo (Megan Eaton), Beth (Kalista VanDerAa), and Amy (Mackenzie Coleman-Portell) as each blends love, talent, and place in a society to find her happiness during the turbulent years during and immediately following the 1860’s American Civil War.
This production of Little Women is directed by David Lane, Lecturer of Speech and Theatre Education, with production design by Andy Trusley, Assistant Professor of Theatre.
Admission to performances will be free for all C-SC students, faculty, and staff. Tickets will otherwise be $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and non-Culver students. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Fine Arts office at 573-288-6346 or by email at finearts@culver.edu.
