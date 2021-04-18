QUINCY — Starting in mid-May, the Quincy Community Theatre's technical reins will be in new, but familiar, hands.
QCT announced Seth Campbell will be taking over as the theatre's technical director, replacing outgoing director Lorne Kelley, who is ending a four-year tenure in the position. Campbell worked as the assistant technical director from 2011 to 2013, and has continued to contribute to QCT productions, most recently as the scenic designer for the theatre's production of "Phantom" in 2019.
Campbell receive his BA in Theatre form the University of Southern Mississippi and an MFA in Theatre with an emphasis in scenic design from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has worked in theatrical carpentry, scenic design, and technical direction over the past 10 years. Additionally, he has taught theatre design at the collegiate level most recently serving as the Assistant Professor of Theatre Design and Production at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.
"I am so excited to be returning to QCT and can't wait to get started," Campbell said. "QCT has been a huge part of my and my family's life, and I am thrilled to be a part of this wonderful community again."