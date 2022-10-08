CANTON, Mo. — The Lewis St. Playhouse in Canton will play host to a tribute to legendary comedian Carol Burnett.

The Canton Festival Theatre will present "A Tribute to Carol Burnett" on Oct. 14, 15, and 16, and will include famous skits from "The Carol Burnett Show," along with musical entertainment from the era. The variety/sketch comedy show originally aired from 1967 to 1978.

