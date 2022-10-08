CANTON, Mo. — The Lewis St. Playhouse in Canton will play host to a tribute to legendary comedian Carol Burnett.
The Canton Festival Theatre will present "A Tribute to Carol Burnett" on Oct. 14, 15, and 16, and will include famous skits from "The Carol Burnett Show," along with musical entertainment from the era. The variety/sketch comedy show originally aired from 1967 to 1978.
This production will feature the talents of local performers from across the region, including: Jim and Christal Lewiston from Montrose, Iowa; Gibb Mann and Tamara Schreiber from Nauvoo, Ill.; Colby Combs from LaGrange, Mo.; Randy Sollenberger of Macomb, Ill; Autumn Moore from Revere, Mo.;, Bobbi Jo Lutzen from Keokuk, Iowa; and Susan Scholtz and Terry “T” Heberlein, both from Quincy, Ill. Tamela LaFoe of Lewistown, Mo. will serve as director and producer.
Showtimes for "A Tribute to Carol Burnett" will be 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 15 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 16. Tickets will be $10 per person with general admission, with $5 tickets for those over 65 for the Sunday matinee. Tickets will be sold at the Lewis St. Playhouse, 405 Lewis Street in Canton, one hour before curtain.
This show is produced by special arrangement from the Pioneer Drama Service Denver, Colo.
