QUINCY — The cast for Quincy Community Theatre's July production of "The Music Man" sees a mix of veteran performers and newcomers to the stage.
The main stage musical production is under the direction of Quincy Community Theatre Artistic Director Brandon Thomsen.
"2023 marks the 100th year of Quincy Community Theatre," Thomsen said. "To celebrate this historic occasion, I selected a slate of shows that celebrate community. 'The Music Man' is a story that shows us the impact that music can have on a community, bringing together people from different backgrounds and walks of life."
"The Music Man" follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a bass drum from a pipe organ. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, the very person who sees through his scheme.
The QCT production features a large, energetic cast of 44 performers, some of whom are making their stage debut. The cast includes: Mark Hespen as Harold Hill; Megan Peters as Marian Paroo; Jeremy Kurfman as Marcellus Washburn; Bill Stalder as Mayor George Shinn; Doris Ann Malacarne as Eulalie Shinn; Susan Disselhorst as Mrs. Paroo; Beck Griffard as Winthrop Paroo; Patrick Hedges as Jacey Squires; David Samuels as Ewart Dunlop; Spencer Boren as Oliver Hix; Mike Drew as Olin Britt; Jason Lewton as Charlie Cowell; Andrew Krus as Tommy Djilas; Randy Wolfmeyer as Constable Locke; Evelyn Ginos as Amaryllis; Zoey Griffin as Zaneeta Shinn; Abby Twaddle as Gracie Shinn; Laura Nash as Ethel Toffelmier; Mindy Holthaus as Alma Hix; Marci Keller as Maud Dunlop; and Catey Hellige as Mrs. Squires.
Rounding out the cast are Glenn Boettger, Evan Conover, Quinton Metcalf, Dominic Regner, Barrett Whitfield, Max Miller, Joey Engelmeyer, Harrison Schmidt, Gavin Ginos, Thomas Keller, William Zanger, Blake Myers, Asher Fleer, Grace Hendrian, Ruby Griffard, Olivia Williams, Cheyenne VanMeter, Caleigh Twaddle, Sullivan Holthaus, Madison Dagget, Lynda Keller, Beth Izzo, and Peggy Ulm.
The production team of THE MUSIC MAN includes Ruth Kummerow as Stage Manager, Monica Scholz as Music Director, Cheryl Kaiser as Choreographer, Clara Jean Kelly as Costume Designer, Spencer Donovan as Scenic Designer, Jay Trimble as Sound Designer, Frank North as Conductor, Sue Allen and Susan Scholz as Props Coordinators, Alex Ginos as Deck Chief, and Kaitlyn Beth as Assistant Stage Manager.
"Rehearsals have just started, but there are already so many smiles and laughs," Thomsen said. "There is a wide age range throughout the cast and production team, yet there is a tremendous sense of encouragement and comradery, and that speaks to the nature of this show. THE MUSIC MAN is one of those musicals that brings out the best in people."
Tickets for "The Music Man" start at $27 and go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on June 26. QCT Flex Season Ticket holders may reserve seats beginning June 7 at 10 a.m. The performances are 7:30 p.m. on July 20- 22, 27-29 with 3 p.m. matinees on July 23 and 30. Seating is reserved.
For more information on this or any Quincy Community Theatre production, please contact the QCT box office at 217-222-3209 or visit 1qct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.