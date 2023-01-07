QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will take the stage to kick off its 100th season with the student-theatre production of "Disney's Moana, Jr." beginning on February 23.
"Moana represents what we all strive for—a sense of purpose, a selfless commitment to helping others, and a desire to honor our family and community," Brendan Shea said. Shea is the head of education and director of student theatre at QCT. "While her journey is relatable to all of us, it’s also drawn from mythology, traditions and cultural practices that are far away from Quincy."
"Disney's Moana, Jr." will feature a cast of 30 performers, many of whom are making their QCT debut. The cast for the show includes: Keyarri Holder as Moana; Gavin Ginos as Maui; Thalia Wolfmeyer as Gramma Tala; Jude Steiner-Haubrich as Chief Tui; Jada Penick-Fonza as Sina; Grace Hendrian as Pua; Abram Hendrian as Hei Hei; Baylee Dedert as Tamatoa; Georgia Wisslead as Left Claw; Conall Wolfmeyer as Right Claw; Aliviya Oshner as Te Fiti / Te Ka; Caleigh Twaddle as Chief Ancestor 1; Emma Hayden as Chief Ancestor 2; Gabby Caley as Chief Ancestor 3; Helen Smith as Fisher 1; Daxton Holthaus as Fisher 2; Amani Wolfe as Villager 1; Ava Jacobsen as Villager 2; Lila Martin as Villager 3; Julian Holt as Villager 4; Lily Venvertloh as Villager 5; Ellie Reuschel as Villager 6; and Millie Cunningham as Gate Monster. The Ocean ensemble will be made up of Maggie Brown, Audrey Wisslead, Sofie Hale, Evelyn Ginos, Abby Twaddle, Etana Lilako, and Lydia Duesterhaus.
With Shea set to direct, the production team will include vocal direction by Daxtun Heier, choreography by Shawn Jones and Mekia Gay, scenic design by Sabrina Brookshire, lighting design by Brian Zipp, costume design by Ethan Henry, and stage management by Cathy Gooding.
"'Moana' gives us the opportunity to center new stories on the QCT stage and, as a cast and crew, develop deep knowledge, understanding and respect for the myriad cultures of Oceania that inspired this important story," Shea said.
Tickets for Quincy Community Theatre's production of "Disney's Moana, Jr." go on sale on Jan. 30 for $17 each. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23-25, and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26, with all seating being reserved. Tickets will be available at the QCT box office located in the lobby of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, by phone at 217-222-3209, or online at 1qct.org.
