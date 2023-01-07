QCT's cast for 'Moana, Jr."

The cast of "Disney's Moana, Jr." will kick off the 100th season for the Quincy Community Theatre.

 submitted photo courtesy of Quincy Community Theatre

QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will take the stage to kick off its 100th season with the student-theatre production of "Disney's Moana, Jr." beginning on February 23.

"Moana represents what we all strive for—a sense of purpose, a selfless commitment to helping others, and a desire to honor our family and community," Brendan Shea said. Shea is the head of education and director of student theatre at QCT. "While her journey is relatable to all of us, it’s also drawn from mythology, traditions and cultural practices that are far away from Quincy."

