Paragon Awards

Hannibal Arts County Paragon Award winners. (front L-R) Kira Parker and Kathy Wear representing Dutch Country General Store-Hannibal, Katy Ayers-Welch and Dena Ellis representing the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council, HAC Executive Director Michael Gaines. (back L-R): HAC President Ruth Garner, Roger McGregor and Stephen Schisler. Not pictured: Sue Dorsey.

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Roger McGregor was named the Ultimate Paragon at the Hannibal Arts Council 2022 Paragon Awards presentation.

McGregor took home the top honor in recognition for his commitment to the Hannibal Arts Council including long-time involvement as a member of the Board of Directors, as well as the countless house he has spent volunteering, participating, and programming gallery events, and his overall dedication to the HAC mission and programs.

