HANNIBAL, Mo. — Roger McGregor was named the Ultimate Paragon at the Hannibal Arts Council 2022 Paragon Awards presentation.
McGregor took home the top honor in recognition for his commitment to the Hannibal Arts Council including long-time involvement as a member of the Board of Directors, as well as the countless house he has spent volunteering, participating, and programming gallery events, and his overall dedication to the HAC mission and programs.
In addition to the Ultimate Paragon award, several other members of the community were recognized for their contributions. These awards include:
•Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) Award: presented to Stephen Schisler for the creation of two murals – “Together” completed in partnership with the Juneteenth Coalition during Hannibal’s 25th Anniversary Juneteenth Celebration and “Native Spirits” created in partnership with the Rotary Club of Hannibal.
•Leadership in the Arts (Art Project/Art Program) Award: recognizing the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council and its partners in the Mark Twain quote/art banner project in Downtown Hannibal.
•Leadership in the Arts (Individual) Award: presented to Sue Dorsey for her dedication to HAC youth programming and committee involvement.
•Leadership in the Arts (Business) Award: recognizing Dutch Country General Store-Hannibal staff for their involvement in the Hannibal community, their impressive team and their support of the Hannibal Arts Council through membership, partnership, sponsorship and direct participation.
