QUINCY — Cast, crew, and volunteers from previous Quincy Community Theatre productions and classes are invited to return to the theater on May 12 for the Ultimate Cast Party.
As a way to say thank you to those who have given their time over the years to help make QCT a continued success, the Theatre will host the party starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 12. The party is part of QCT's ongoing centennial celebration.
"Our 100-year legacy would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, who are at the heart of every production," Burgundy Hill, QCT executive director, said. "We envision (the Ultimate Cast Party) as a kind of homecoming where volunteers of past and present are invited back to celebrate Quincy Community Theatre’s momentous anniversary."
The Cast Party will be a family-friendly event, with activities for everyone to take part in, including karaoke on the QCT stage to a Theatre-inspired scavenger hunt. There will also be a silent auction with pieces from beloved productions being featured.
Any volunteers, cast, or crew members from any production are invited to the Ultimate Cast Party. The event is free to attend, but reservations are requested. Reservations can be made by calling 217-222-3209 or online at 1qct.org/UCP23.
