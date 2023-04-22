QUINCY — Cast, crew, and volunteers from previous Quincy Community Theatre productions and classes are invited to return to the theater on May 12 for the Ultimate Cast Party.

As a way to say thank you to those who have given their time over the years to help make QCT a continued success, the Theatre will host the party starting at 5:30 p.m. on May 12. The party is part of QCT's ongoing centennial celebration.

