CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College's theater department will present a production of "9 to 5 the Musical" beginning on March 30.
Based on the 1980 hit movie, "9 to 5 the Musical" was written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The musical features 22 cast and crew members under the direction of David Lane, Lecturer in Speech and Theatre Education. The musical tells the hilarious story of friendship and revenge that can be outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.
Pushed too far by their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical boss (Trevor Pruitt), three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even and give their boss the boot! Violet (Megan Eaton), Judy (Madison Pruitt), and Doralee (Kalista VanDerrAa) create a scheme to give their workplace a makeover and take control of the company that had always kept them down.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on March 30, 31, and April 1, with a 3 p.m. matinee on April 2. The musical will take the stage at the Mabee Foundation Little Theatre in the Robert W. Brown Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
Tickets can be purchased through the Fine Arts office at 573-288-6346 or by email at finearts@culver.edu. Students can reserve tickets through the online MyCulver portal.
"9 to 5 the Musical" is rated PG-13 for some language, drug use, and sexual innuendo.
