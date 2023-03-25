C-SC presents '9 to 5'

CANTON, Mo. — Culver-Stockton College's theater department will present a production of "9 to 5 the Musical" beginning on March 30.

Based on the 1980 hit movie, "9 to 5 the Musical" was written by Patricia Resnick, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. The musical features 22 cast and crew members under the direction of David Lane, Lecturer in Speech and Theatre Education. The musical tells the hilarious story of friendship and revenge that can be outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

