Donley's works on display in new Art For The Health Of It exhibit

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The May/June Art For The Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Sutter, Ill. artist Renee Donley.
Donley’s art journey started in fifth grade when she entered an art contest and won. Drawing was her focus all through high school and college before marriage and raising a family took up much of Donley’s focus. Donley said it has been her dream come true to be able to focus on art again.
Donley credits the COVID pandemic for her picking up the paint brush again while she was homebound. Donley enjoys watercolors, acrylics and colored pencils. Her subject concentration has been flowers as well as the occasional art commission.
Along with her dream of creating art again comes the joy and great pleasure when she sees the face of the new owners of her art.
"I am truly grateful for this journey and the art opportunities that have come my way," Donley said.
Art For The Health Of It was created as a year-round partnership between the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Clinic. The exhibit series features original works by local artists and may be viewed in the Clinic’s west entrance reception/waiting area.
