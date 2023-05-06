Donley's works on display in new Art For The Health Of It exhibit

The May/June Art For The Health Of It exhibit features works by Sutter, Ill. artist Renee Donley of Sutter, Ill.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The May/June Art For The Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Sutter, Ill. artist Renee Donley.

Donley’s art journey started in fifth grade when she entered an art contest and won. Drawing was her focus all through high school and college before marriage and raising a family took up much of Donley’s focus. Donley said it has been her dream come true to be able to focus on art again.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.