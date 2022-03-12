QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University will open their annual Faculty Selects 2022 Student Art Exhibition, beginning on March 21.
This Student Art Exhibition, running through April 15, will feature a variety of student artwork selected by the art faculty and produced during the current academic year by students, whether they are art majors or not, enrolled in various art courses at QU.
The Exhibition will be open during regular hours for the Gray Gallery, located in QU's Brenner Library. The Gallery is open 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. The gallery is closed on Saturday.
For more information, please contact Gray Gallery curator Robert Mejer at mejerbob@quincy.edu.
