QUINCY — Quincy Community Theatre will host a free public Discovery Night on Tuesday for the upcoming student production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
Starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, guests will have the opportunity to speak with director and QCT head of education Brendan Shea, artistic director Brandon Thomsen, as well as members of the cast, crew, and production team.
The audience will be able to take part in a question-and-answer session, see behind the curtain to learn about QCT's immersive Lab Theatre, and watch a sneak peek of the show.
"Shakespeare’s iconic stories and timeless themes are exhilarating to watch on stage, though the Bard has a reputation for being difficult to approach for the first time," Shea said. "Our students have taken to Shakespeare’s language and characters like a fish to water and I can’t wait to share this richly detailed production with the community."
The timeless play, taking place in a modern-day national park setting, will be held inside an immersive experience at Quincy Community Theatre’s Lab Theatre June 15-18. In addition to Shea as director, the production team includes scenic design by Harrison Clarke, costume design by Vicky Vail, lighting design by Bryan Zipp, and stage management by Bailey McNamar.
Tickets for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" are $13 each and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased in person at the QCT box office in the Oakley Lindsay Center lobby or online at 1qct.org.
