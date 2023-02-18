QUINCY — Quincy University's Gray Gallery will host a poured acrylic exhibition beginning Feb. 20 and run through March 24.
The exhibit will feature the work of Quincy native Nancy Vonderhaar, who started painting two years ago after taking an interest in the pouring technique.
“The science behind this technique is truly amazing," Vonderhaar said. "There are over 20 different pouring techniques. I have always been fascinated by the idea of people using colors to express their thoughts and emotions."
The exhibition is free and open to the public. The Gray Gallery is located inside the Brenner Library on QU's main campus. For more information on the exhibit or the Gray Gallery, contact curator Robert Mejer at mejerbob@quincy.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.