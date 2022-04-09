QUINCY — The Gray Gallery at Quincy University will host the annual Baccalaureate Retrospective exhibition beginning on April 18.
The Retrospective exhibit will be free and open to the public. Students exhibiting in the show select their best work from a variety of media to show their growth and artistic development.
At this year's exhibit, students presenting work are Gibson Moncel from Mattoon, majoring in graphic design, and Kori Kay Obert from Quincy, majoring in graphic design and minoring in communications.
The Baccalaureate Retrospective is a capstone for senior's experience, using art to mark their transition from student to professional. Each candidate prepares a comprehensive portfolio of work, assessing their strengths and areas for improvement.
The students participate in a senior seminar that enables each to focus on particular facets of development as an artist, and then collaborate to plan a professional show, design the display area, develop a catalog, and arrange a reception in their final semester. Each artist presents their portfolio to a panel of art professionals and professors for review and critique.
The Baccalaureate Retrospective will run through May 14. The Gray Gallery will host an artist reception from 2-3:30 p.m. on May 1. For more information about this exhibit, please contact Gray Gallery curator Robert Mejer at 217-228-5371.
