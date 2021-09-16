QUINCY — The Gray Gallery inside Quincy University's Brenner Library will host the Mixed Media Painting art exhibition, featuring works by QU alumnus Dan Ferguson.
The free exhibition will run from September 27 - October 29. QU will host an artist reception during homecoming weekend from 3-4 p.m. on October 2.
Ferguson, a Springfield, Mo. resident, earned a bachelor's in studio art at Quincy University in 1993 before going on to earn a master's in visual arts from University of Illinois in 1996. As a QU student, he was one of three students to received the National Liquitex Collegiate Award in Painting while studying with distinguished professor of art Robert Mejer.
"I am very grateful for all of my QU art professors and all of their words and visual examples and demonstration over the years," Ferguson said in a statement released by QU. "When I go into my art studio, the only rule I have for the most part is to be creative. I use and mix different media, expressing my emotions onto a paper or fabric canvas, I find energizing. The artworks are slightly woven and/or collaged in a new way, from work done earlier."
Ferguson has received numerous awards at the Springfield Missouri Arts Fairs, as well as having works of fiction and poetry published over the last 20 years.
For more information about the exhibition, please contact Gray Gallery curator Robert Mejer at mejerbob@quincy.edu.