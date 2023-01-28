QUINCY — Quincy University's Gray Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring recent works from the Great River Watercolor Society (GRWS).

This exhibition reflects members' current work and the work produced in a recent GRWS workshop. The exhibit provided an opportunity to create a watercolor painting under direction, an idea initiated by Robert Mejer, distinguished professor of art and Gray Gallery curator.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.