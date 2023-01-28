QUINCY — Quincy University's Gray Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring recent works from the Great River Watercolor Society (GRWS).
This exhibition reflects members' current work and the work produced in a recent GRWS workshop. The exhibit provided an opportunity to create a watercolor painting under direction, an idea initiated by Robert Mejer, distinguished professor of art and Gray Gallery curator.
Great River Watercolor Society promotes the appreciation for and the significance of watercolor and brings in practicing watercolorists who share a variety of viewpoints and techniques pertaining to this medium.
The exhibit runs through February 17, and is free and open to the public at the Gray Gallery, located in QU's Brenner Library. For additional information about this exhibit, contact Mejer at mejerbob@quincy.edu.
