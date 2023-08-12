QUINCY — When student performers take the stage later this year in Quincy Community Theatre's production of "The Hobbit," a new voice will lead them on their unexpected journey.

David A. VanCleave, a two-time Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Award nominee, will serve as guest director for the production. Auditions will be held later this month for the October performance.

