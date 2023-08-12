QUINCY — When student performers take the stage later this year in Quincy Community Theatre's production of "The Hobbit," a new voice will lead them on their unexpected journey.
David A. VanCleave, a two-time Cloris Leachman Excellence in Theatre Arts Award nominee, will serve as guest director for the production. Auditions will be held later this month for the October performance.
VanCleave spent six years as executive artistic director at Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre and has worked as an educator with community theatres; elementary, middle, and high schools; colleges; and more. He earned his BFA in Theatre Arts/Directing from The Theatre School at DePaul University.
VanCleave also serves as the education coordinator and NewPlayFest dramaturg for American Association of Community Theatre (AACT), co-director of HOPE! Drama Troupe, and freelance director, dramaturg, and educator.
"I'm so excited to be working with Quincy Community Theatre for the first time," VanCleave said. "The majority of my directing career has been with young actors, and I'm honored to bring that experience to Quincy, where there's a clear dedication to education and the imagination."
Based on the classic Tolkien novel, "The Hobbit" tells the story of the titular hobbit Bilbo Baggins, wizard Gandalf the Grey, and a company of dwarves led by Thorin Oakenshield on their legendary quest to reclaim the dwarves’ ancestral home from the sinister dragon Smaug.
From the Shire, to the Battle of the Five Armies, to deep underground, where a twisted creature guards his “precious” ring, Bilbo’s journey through Middle-earth abounds with peril, unparalleled adventure, and a healthy helping of hobbit humor.
"This will be my fourth journey to Middle-Earth," VanCleave said. "I made my theatre debut as a Goblin when I was 11 years old, played Tom the Troll when I was in high school, and produced an award-winning production in 2015. I love revisiting this story with student artists because Bilbo's character journey is so inspiring. He rises to the occasion and proves he is capable of far more than people expect. I think the same is true with young people. They are mighty, fierce, and capable of anything."
Auditions for the show are August 27-28, 2023. Students, grades 5 and up, and adults can sign up to audition at 1qct.org/auditions. "The Hobbit" will take the stage from Oct. 19-22, with tickets going on sale in Sept.
