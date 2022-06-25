HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council, in partnership with Robinson Outdoor and Independent's Service Company, are accepting entries for the eighth annual Art in the Open billboard competition.
Top winners in adult and youth divisions will have their images prominently featured on a Robinson Outdoor digital billboard in Hannibal. The goal of the project is to promote arts in the Hannibal area and capture the creative spirit of all art forms represented in the northeast Missouri and western Illinois area.
Artists in all mediums, including writers, actors, and dancers, among others, are encouraged by the HAC to review the guidelines on how to participate, as the competition is open to all artists, not just visual arts.
The Art in the Open competition is open to artists within 50 miles of Hannibal. The youth division is open to artists age eight through seventeen, with the adult competition open to anyone eighteen and over. The deadline for entries is August 1. For more information and instructions on how to enter, please visit hannibalarts.com/gallery/art-in-the-open.
