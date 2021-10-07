HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council recently recognized several members in the community with the 2021 Paragon Art Awards.
The highest award presented each year, the Ultimate Paragon, went to Rita Plowman, who was recognized for her commitment and dedication to the HAC, her long-time involvement in the Membership Committee, and for handling the bulk mailings sent out by the HAC.
The Leadership in the Arts (project or program) awards went to Norman Hare for the exhibit “Fitz Giesendorfer (1882-1980)” and Andrea Campbell and McKenzie Disslehorst for their “Art: Out of the Box” traffic box art project. The Leadership in the Arts (individual) award was given to Sandra Cox for her creation of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund, honoring her late son and used to provide scholarship funds for HAC’s children’s programs.
