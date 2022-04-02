HANNIBAL, Mo. — The latest Arty Party being thrown by the Hannibal Arts Council will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The "Tangled Sea Turtle" Arty Party will see participants use watercolor pigments to create the background for the sea turtle design overlay using Sharpies on watercolor paper. The class will be led by local artist and HAC program coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Arty Parties are open to those 13 and over and are designed for anyone looking to have a fun evening with good company while creating a piece of art. Tickets are $25 per person and includes supplies and instructions. To purchase tickets, call the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or visit their office at 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal. Tickets can also be purchased online at hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
