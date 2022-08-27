HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will present the ninth annual Art History Luncheon on Sept. 9.
HAC will host the luncheon at its office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal. The luncheon is a special event designed to fit into a workday lunch hour, using the time to educate, enrich, and engage through focus on a specific artistic, painting, or period.
For this year's luncheon, local artist Pat Kerns will present a program on Elizabeth "Grandma" Layton (1909-1993) following lunch. Layton's story is one of depression, mental health, and hope. The Wellsville, Kan. native didn't start drawing until 1977 when she took a drawing class at a local university at the age of 68.
Layton's work dispels the myths and misconceptions of old age through her examination of personally and unexpectedly painful subject matter that rejects the stereotypical image of a grandmother. Layton’s drawings have been exhibited at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American Art, and in more than 200 art museums and centers throughout the U.S.
The luncheon menu, selected by the HAC Program Committee, compliments the program. The committee has chosen a chicken salad on a homemade biscuit, caprese salad, pasta salad, key lime dessert and bread pudding with chocolate chips and choice of drinks.
Seating is limited at the luncheon. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the Hannibal Arts Council office in person or by phone at 573-221-6545 or online at layton-luncheon.eventbrite.com.
