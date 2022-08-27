Art History Luncheon

Elizabeth "Grandma" Layton will be the subject of this year's Hannibal Arts Council Art History Luncheon.

 submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will present the ninth annual Art History Luncheon on Sept. 9.

HAC will host the luncheon at its office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal. The luncheon is a special event designed to fit into a workday lunch hour, using the time to educate, enrich, and engage through focus on a specific artistic, painting, or period.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.