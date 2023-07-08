Periwinkle Paradise

The watercolor titled “Periwinkle Paradise” by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher is an example of the works requested for the upcoming Open Show at the Hannibal Arts Council. The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for art submissions created by area artists. Submitted works should feature images representing a Sanctuary theme.

 submitted photo

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for art submissions by area artists.

Submitted works should feature images representing a Sanctuary theme – a place, a time, a person that has made you feel safe or recharged.

