HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council is seeking submissions to display in their next exhibit, to be displayed from June 3 through July 16.
This exhibition, "Silos & Steeples," is open to submissions in any medium as long as the pieces fit the theme. From a lone silo in a field to a church in an open landscape, HAC is looking for paintings, sculptures, photographs, or mixed-media pieces to display.
Artwork can be delivered to the HAC office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 30 or June 1. The exhibition is open to anyone age 13 and over residing within 50 miles of Hannibal, whether professional or amateur.
Along with the art exhibit, HAC is also looking for submissions for their photography channel, to run in the same period. Digital images featuring "Feathered Friends" will be displayed on the Arts Council's 55-inch television from June 3 through July 16.
Deadline to submit digital images is June 1. Up to five images may be submitted to kerrieo@hannibalarts.com. Any digital photos are acceptable, whether from camera or phone, however the photographer captured them. While photo submissions generally come from photographers in the area, this submission is open to anyone, around the country or around the world.
For more information on either of these exhibitions, visit the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com or contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545.
