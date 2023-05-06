Dr. Sam Swisher
submitted photo

Hannibal, Mo. – The Hannibal Arts Council will offer a limited History Series as a weekday, daytime program starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The purpose of this series is to give the general public a basic understanding of both the Italian and Northern Renaissance intellectual movements, which so shaped western culture, especially the arts.

