Hannibal, Mo. – The Hannibal Arts Council will offer a limited History Series as a weekday, daytime program starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The purpose of this series is to give the general public a basic understanding of both the Italian and Northern Renaissance intellectual movements, which so shaped western culture, especially the arts.
The overview will be presented in three one-hour sessions with additional time for question and answer sessions following each presentation. Sessions will feature PowerPoint presentations and will be accompanied by handouts for audience members.
The programs are free and open to the public, with sponsorship provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Each session will be led by Dr. Sam Swisher, retired assistant professor of history and chair of the history department at HLGU. The first session on May 10 will cover the general question of “What was the Renaissance?”
Session two on May 17 which will cover the question “What was Renaissance Humanism?” And finally, on May 24, there will be a discussion of the Northern Renaissance and Desiderius Erasmus. Attending the entire series is optimal, however, attending those that fit your personal schedule is welcomed.
Swisher served as professor of history and chair of the history department at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. In the fall of 1996, Dr. Swisher came to Hannibal-LaGrange University as an assistant professor of history and chair of the department, a position which he held until 2020.
