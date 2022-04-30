HANNIBAL, Mo. — The May installment of the Hannibal Arts Council's Arty Party program will be hosted on May 13 at the group's office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal.
Participants will be led through the creation of a cheery 12"x12" gallery wrapped canvas featuring daisies and a bumblebee using acrylic paint. Local artist and HAC programs coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher will lead the class.
Arty Party programs are open to anyone age 13 and over and are intended to bring people interested in a fun evening with like-minded company together to create personal pieces of art. The cost is $25 per person and includes step-by-step instructions and all needed supplies.
For more information, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or at hannibalarts.com.
