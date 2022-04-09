HANNIBAL, Mo. — Each April, the Hannibal Arts Council fills its galleries with pieces from Hannibal's fifth, eighth, and high school students in an exhibition that runs through the end of the month
This year's Young Masters exhibit features art created by students at A.D. Stowell Elementary, Holy Family, Mark Twain Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Veterans Elementary, Hannibal Middle School eighth graders, and Hannibal High School.
The annual exhibit is open to students in public and parochial schools. As the exhibit reaches its end, artists will be recognized at two separate closing ceremonies. Recognition for the fifth and eighth grade artists will be held on April 25, while the ceremony for high school students will take place on April 26.
Both closing awards ceremonies will begin at 4 p.m. with awards being presented at 6 p.m. Both nights' events will be held at the Hannibal Arts Council office, 105 S. Main St. in Hannibal.
The Young Masters exhibit opened on April 4 and runs through April 26 at the HAC office. For more information on this exhibit and other programs, please visit hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.