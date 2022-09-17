HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Arts Council will open the 58th annual Hannibal Art Club Area Artist Exhibit and Competition with an opening event and award presentation on Friday.
Running from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Hannibal Arts Council gallery, 105 South Main St. in Hannibal, the "ORiGINALE" exhibit opening will highlight the entries for the largest exhibit of area artists. An awards presentation at 7 p.m. will recognize a variety of achievement, excellence, merit, and honorable mentions, culminating in the Best of Show awards in both the professional and non-professional divisions. Prize awards for the competition total more than $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.