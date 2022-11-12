HANNIBAL, Mo. — The November/December Art For The Health Of It exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council’s satellite gallery within the Hannibal Clinic features works by Hannibal artist Cyndi Taylor.
Taylor primarily paints a variety of subjects using oils or pastels. She has painted professionally since 1981 and has taught art skills since 1995. Taylor’s commissioned portraits hang in private homes and galleries across the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.